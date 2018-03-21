Sabahans mourn the passing of Siringan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and its people mourn the passing of another state cabinet minister, Datuk Siringan Gubat.

Siringan, the Resource Development and Information Technology Minister, passed away at the Gleneagles hospital at 10.57pm last night.

One week ago, Sabahans were shocked by the passing of its Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, 56, who lost his year long battle with cancer.

Siringan, 68, was Paginatan assemblyman and UPKO Deputy President. He survived a heart attack in February last year.

UPKO Information Chief Albert Bingkasan when relaying the sad news, said Siringan complained of breathing difficulties last night and family members rushed him to the private hospital.

Albert disclosed the the late Siringan’s remains is now at Room 1E, Wisma Fook Lu Siew, Jalan Tuaran and will be there until Friday March 23. Thereafter, his remains will be brought to his home in Kampung Kinirasan and the funeral as well as burial will be held on Saturday, March 24.

Meanwhile there were outpouring of messages in the social media from his friends and colleagues.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun tweeted, “Another sad day for Sabah. State Minister of Resource Development and IT, Datuk Siringan Gubat passed away last night apparently of a heart attack. He is a close friend and schoolmate at Sabah College. Both of us are from Ranau. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Energy, Green Technology and Water minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili wrote on his Facebook account, “Received yet another sad news last night, the demise of another Sabah Cabinet Minister and veteran politician Datuk Siringan Gubat. Such a loss for Sabah. Gone too soon. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Resource Development and Information Technology ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Bruno Vun wrote a very touching message on his Facebook account.

It read, “It’s sad when someone close to you passes away. Sadder still when that someone is my boss, YB Datuk Siringan Gubat. He is such a humble and down to earth person that sometimes you can catch him at one of the coffee shop restaurants having lunch or dinner with his family. Not only a big loss to the ministry and state administration but more so to the constituency he represents.

Fellow UPKO leader Sualim Gopog wrote on his Facebook account, “saya kehilangan seorang kawan dan teman seperjuangan. Damailah sahabatku. (I have lost a friend and comrade. Be at peace my friend).