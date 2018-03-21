Sabah’s boundary has also never been changed lawfully, says Jeffrey

KUCHING: It is indisputable that the boundary of Sabah extends to the continental shelf including the seabed and its subsoil, which lies beneath the high seas, with the adoption of the Queen’s Order in Council in 1954 and that it has never been lawfully changed since then.

Sabah’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president cum Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan highlighted this in support of the statement by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who correctly asserted that the boundaries of Sarawak were never lawfully changed nor assented to by the Legislative Council of Sarawak.

“Sarawak’s boundary was also extended to the continental shelf in 1954 with a similar Queen’s Order in Council,” he said in a press statement today.

These boundaries of Sabah and Sarawak, he pointed out, were clearly set out in Article 1(3) of the Federal Constitution, which unequivocally provides that the boundaries of Sabah and Sarawak were the territories immediately preceding Malaysia Day in 1963, which is the 1954 boundaries.

“Like Sarawak, the Sabah Legislature has never assented to any change in Sabah’s boundary since 1954, save for Labuan’s cession in 1984 as a federal territory.

“No laws can be passed by the Federal Parliament to alter the boundaries of Sabah and Sarawak without first amending Article 1(3),” he added.

Similarly, Jeffrey stressed that no laws can be passed to take away the ownership of the territories of Sabah and Sarawak and the ownership of the resources located within including Sabah and Sarawak’s oil and gas resources.

“It is unconstitutional for the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) and the later Territorial Seas Act (TSA) to be passed and be used to change Sabah and Sarawak’s boundaries and ‘steal’ the oil and gas resources.

“It is unlawful, unconstitutional, unconscionable and inconceivable for Tun Razak on March 26, 1976 to sign and vest Sabah and Sarawak’s oil and gas resources to Petronas,” he continued.

Likewise, he added that it was unlawful and unconscionable for Harris Salleh as then Chief Minister of Sabah to sign on June 14, 1976 and agreed to accept five per cent of the oil and gas revenues for the oil and gas resources unlawfully vested to Petronas.

“What they have done is literally to sign the ‘torture certificates’ of all Sabahans and to condemn the future generations of Sabahans to abject poverty and impoverished lives.

“Despite my promptings and repeated calls especially in the Sabah Legislature since 2013, the Sabah government, its Chief Minister and his Cabinet members and the BN lawmakers have all failed to take any action to undo the damage.

“They have done nothing at all to regain Sabah’s oil and gas resources which are continuously misappropriated to develop Malaya while Sabah remains largely undeveloped and lagging behind Malaya by several decades,” he added.

For Sarawakians, Jeffrey observed that the people should be waiting for Abang Johari to take further steps to regain their oil and gas resources now that he has openly declared that Sarawak did not agree to alter its boundaries.

“This means the oil and gas still belong to Sarawak and her people. Will Chief Minister Abang Johari go all the way? If not, then Sarawakians should take steps to vote in local parties like PBDS Baru and like-minded parties who are prepared to go all the way to regain Sarawak’s oil and gas resources,” he urged.

For Sabah, he said the choice for Sabahans was pretty straight-forward as Sabah Umno-BN parties were proven toothless and unable to even get 20 per cent cash payment or so-called ‘royalties’ let alone protect Sabah rights especially on Sabah’s oil and gas resources.

“Other than the Gabungan Sabah (GS) parties, STAR, Parti Harapan, SAPP and PPRS, all the other parties have not agreed to fight to regain Sabah’s oil and gas resources. At best, the other parties still subservient to their Malayan political masters, including a former Prime Minister, are only asking for 20 per cent ‘oil royalties’.

“Only the GS parties have openly declared to take action to regain Sabah’s oil and gas ownership,” he added.

Jeffrey urged Sabahan voters to bear this in mind when casting their votes in the 14th General Election (GE14) and reject Sabah Umno-BN and all the other parties.