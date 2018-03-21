‘Unrecognised 1MDB news are fakes’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Any news related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which is not recognized by the authorities, is considered false information.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said the case was investigated by the authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, while investigative reports were tabled to the National Accounts Committee (PAC) with government and opposition representatives.

“The proceedings have been done transparently. The Hansard can be read on the Parliament website. The PAC report has also been published and readable on the same site, PAC’s proposals have been fully accepted and fully implemented by the government. The rationalisation process has also been well implemented.

“In view of this, the government is of the stand that other than information which is confirmed by the authorities as mentioned, any information other than that will be acknowledged as false information,” he said when winding up the debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, today.

Hence, he said the issue should not be turned into a polemic especially by the opposition who always raised the matter.

Meanwhile, Jailani said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had imposed sanctions on 40 portal and blog sites for spreading false news contents.

In addition, he said 154 cases involving cyber crimes and abuses of social media were investigated while 16 cases were prosecuted in court.

He said MCMC also took action against 4,358 fake accounts and 80 percent of them had been deleted by the social media platform providers.

In another development, Jailani said Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) was ready to hold programmes such as the Premier Debate involving members of parliament of both sides, if there were needs and they were deemed suitable.

In fact, he said political parties would also be given the opportunity to present their manifestos in compliance with broadcast guidelines

“There is no issue of us never giving space to the other side .. not RTM alone, but Astro has also held interviews with the opposition before,” he said. – Bernama