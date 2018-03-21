Voters must play ‘kingmaker’ role to determine country’s future — PKR

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is urging all registered voters to play their ‘kingmaker’ role wisely in determining the future of the nation.

Its national women vice chief Voon Shiak Ni said according to a survey by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International Idea), some five million registered voters did not vote in the 13th General Election (GE13).

“Malaysia has a population of 33 million and Barisan Nasional (BN) garnered 5.25 million votes in GE13. But it is more shocking to learn that there are five million voters who did not come out and vote. Had they turned up to vote, the history of Malaysia may have been changed already,” she said in a press statement yesterday.

She said despite the opposition coalition winning 51 per cent of the popular vote in the last general election, BN still ruled the country.

“So this upcoming GE, do not waste your vote. Your vote decides the government and the future of this country, where you and your children will live for the next decades to come.”

Voon revealed that one of the apparent reasons as to why a large number of voters did not turn up to vote was the expensive cost to travel back to Sarawak, especially those working outside the state.

“But of course there are those indifferent to politics, having the impression that politics is only the affair of politicians,” she said.

The perception that politics is meant for politicians, she added, was misconceived because politics is the play of forces in a country which will determine policies, welfare, education system, and everything that will affect the lives of the people and future generation.

“Politicians are the drivers, and voters are the determinants of who will be driving this country. The voters are the kingmakers and they decide who is their boss.

The electoral process in our country is not a fair game.

The opposition is faced with an uphill task in not only trying to play the check and balance role in this country, but also to overcome all the challenges which threaten to disrupt and deter our battle against a failed system of the nation,” she said.