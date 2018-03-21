‘Work closely with MPI in organising programmes to benefit more journalists’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The ‘Effective Disaster Reporting Workshop’ conducted by Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) to build the capacities of journalists in covering and producing disaster-related stories in greater depth which concluded yesterday was a huge success.

Held in partnership with the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, a total of 34 journalists from Sarawak and Sabah have benefited from participating in the workshop.

The objectives of the workshop included gaining the trust and full cooperation from the relevant authorities crucial to disaster reporting; ensuring accurate and verified information; ensuring journalists cover disasters safely; and disseminate information quickly and accurately.

At the closing ceremony on Tuesday night, MPI chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Chamil Wariya urged media organisations in Sarawak including The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily to work closely with MPI in the future in organising programmes to benefit more journalists.

“Advance planning is needed so that media organisations make arrangement to let their journalists join a programme or workshop,” he said.

He also encouraged all media organisations to send reporters to participate in the ‘Zamalah Wartawan 1Malaysia’ programme to be held in Kuching before the end of the year.

“We are looking for at least 20 participants from Sabah and Sarawak and maybe a few from the Peninsular Malaysia. I would like to welcome all of you to the programme,” he added.

Participants were presented with Certificate of Participation at the closing ceremony which was held in a fresh ambience with plenty of food to enjoy and relax.