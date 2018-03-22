Awg Tengah leads delegation on a study tour of strata titles to Hong Kong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan led a delegation from Sarawak on a study tour of strata titles to Hong Kong yesterday.

The group visited the Hong Kong Buildings Department and Hong Kong Housing Authority where they were given briefings.

The entourage comprised Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian; Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh; Assistant Minister of Public Health and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee; State Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid; permanent secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Dr Wan

Lizozman Wan Omar, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Bakrie Zaini as well as Land and Survey Department director Zaidi Mahdi.