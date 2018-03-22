BN can retake Sandakan parliamentary seat – LDP

SANDAKAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) reckons there is high possibility of retaking the Sandakan parliamentary seat in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14) which is currently held by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah chairman Stephen Wong.

BN Sandakan secretary cum Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) vice president Datuk Lim Ming Hoo said the optimism is based on their survey of the locals whom BN had received positive support.

The other point, he said, is that the locals do not think the current member of parliament (MP) has provided the best assistance and has not functioned as they had expected.

Further, he said the BN election machinery for the area has been prepared since the last election for GE14.

Many parties here are hopeful that Lim will be chosen as the BN candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary seat.

In the GE13, DAP Sabah chairman, Stephen defeated former LDP president Datuk Liew Vui Keong by a 1,088-vote majority.

LDP Central Youth chief Tsang Hieng Yee said the lack of collaboration between BN component parties in Sandakan may have been the reason for the loss in GE13.

Tsang, who was directly involved with the BN election machinery in GE13, recalled that there were some misunderstanding and conflicts even within LDP party during that time.

He said that as of now, LDP and other BN component parties are working well together and is therefore optimistic that BN can retake the Sandakan parliamentary seat.

“Back in 2013, there was also the ‘Chinese tsunami’ when many Chinese voters chose DAP for change in government. This time around, we hope that they (Chinese voters) have changed their minds.

“In the last election, 55 percent of registered voters were Chinese, while 30 percent were Malay Muslims and 15 percent were non-Muslim Bumiputeras. This time around, the Chinese voters stand at around 50 percent of the total registered voters in Sandakan,” he said.

DAP has held on to the seat for three terms from 1978 to 1990 through its former treasurer, Fung Ket Wing. The seat then fell to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) for a single term when Lai Lun Tze won by 868 votes in 1990 before it was retaken by Barisan Nasional (BN) when Lau Ngan Siew won the seat for two terms from 1995-2004.

Meanwhile, DAP Sandakan secretary Amsi Liew said the locals are very concerned over the rise in the cost of living here as it directly impacts on them.

“With GST (Goods and Services Tax), most locals have to bear the high cost of living and this is what they are concerned about the most right now because it impacts on them directly. So, all things considered, the Chinese and the non-Chinese may rally against the BN for this very reason right now.

“From our survey of online social media, we can see that what is receiving the most attention and comments are the rise in prices of goods or which they have to bear making it very tough for their families.

“Another problem is the lack of job opportunities in Sandakan that has left our young human resource with no choice but to seek job opportunities with higher pay elsewhere. With these two major problems, we can positively say that the locals would not vote for BN,” he said.

A 66-year-old local, Chan Fong Chu, who claimed that she had switched side from BN to DAP in the last election because she wanted a change, has said that she may evaluate her choice this time.

She said voting for a DAP representative may not bring any benefit to her as the representative would not be able to get allocation from the government unless the BN is no longer the ruling government.

“Definitely, I am not happy with the current situation. The prices of goods keep increasing and is very frustrating. However, I don’t think having a DAP MP is going to change anything since nothing much had changed after the Sandakan seat was held by a DAP representative, just as nothing much had changed when the seat was held by a BN candidate previously,” she lamented.

A local youth, Steven Ong, 24, who will be voting for the first time, said that he may vote for the opposition party since he did not see any change in Sandakan.

Born and raised in Sandakan, Ong said that he does not see any tangible development in Sandakan.

“The road conditions are still the same. Nothing much has changed in this town. The town is ‘dying’ and I really want to see this town change to become a more developed town. I long for change. I want higher salary jobs here. I think that if I vote for the opposition in the parliamentary seat then Pakatan Harapan may stand a chance to win. I wish to see what the other party can do, since BN has not done much for Sandakan,” he said.