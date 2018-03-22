BN expected to announce GE14 candidates on April 2 – Report
KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to announce Barisan Nasional’s (BN) full list of 14th General Election (GE14) candidates on April 2.
According to a report by News Straits Times, the announcement will be made five days before Najib launches BN’s election manifesto.
“Sources said the announcement would be made at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) and was expected to be attended by leaders of all 13 component parties,” the national daily reported.
It also reported that Najib, as BN chairman, would present letters of appointment to candidates contesting the 222 parliamentary seats, marking the first time such a ceremony would be held.