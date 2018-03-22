BN govt understands heartbeat of people – PM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) government understands the heartbeat of the people when they feel burdened by the cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said that as the government they must do something to address the matter.

“We must find a solution and come up with intervention programmes that will bring about positive impacts. We need to stabilise the pricing of goods. A programme such as the one held today, which can impact on the market pricing of goods and stop pricing from rising drastically. The prices must be reasonable,” said Najib at the Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat Programme (PJSR) Sabah level which was held yesterday.

He also said that the government cannot allow the open market without any intervention since there are individuals who want to reap excessive profit while blaming the government for the prices they charged.

“They blame the pricing of goods on the GST (Goods and Services Tax). But this is not true because we launched GST two years ago and the impacts should already have subsided,” he said.

Najib reminded that Malaysia has the lowest GST at six per cent and said that India, which recently launched its GST would be hiking it up in four stages starting at five percent and ending at 28 percent.

And neighbouring Singapore would also increase its GST to nine percent, he said.

“A total of 164 countries have implemented GST. In Malaysia, we have zerorised and exempted GST on 578 basic goods,” he said.

He also reminded that the earnings from GST would go back to the people.

“We gave nearly RM6.8 billion for BR1M this year, RM600 million of which is allocated for Sabah,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the BN government would not only give to the people, but would also work hard to ensure the economy improves since a stagnant economy results in no development occurring.

“With increased investments, we can open factories, industries, hotels and many more and we can help provide the people with employment. When we embark on gigantic projects such as the Pan Borneo project, we will ensure that no toll will be charged,” he said.

And in his speech yesterday, he also announced the special price for basic goods that were sold at the programme during the launch.

Super VWR Rice 5% (Sabarice) 10kg sold at the market for MR23.80 was yesterday sold at RM20 per pack and on a buy-one-free-one basis. Also sold on the same basis yesterday was the Super VWR 5% (Sabarice) 5kg which was sold at RM10 per pack.

He said fresh chicken meat normally sold at RM8.50 per kg was sold at RM5 each yesterday, while beef which was normally sold at RM25 per kg was yesterday sold at RM15 per kg.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, Dato Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that PJSR had become a brand that was inspired by the Prime Minister.

“He is a minister who understands the needs of the people. What is important for the people is also important to him,” he said.

Hamzah also said that only RM1 million had been allocated for Sabah to carry out the Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat Programme (PJSR), while nationwide, a budget of RM5 million was given.

He urged the Prime Minister to consider increasing the allocation.

At the same time, he also warned errant retailers who increased the pricing of goods indiscriminately that they might be charged under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011.