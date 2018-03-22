BNM international reserves at US$103.9 bln as at March 15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves stood at US$103.9 billion as at March 15, 2018.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external risk.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$97.4 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

The assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM420.42 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM3.96 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.72 billion), loans and advances (RM7.46 billion), land and buildings (RM4.18 billion), and other assets (RM9.50 billion), it said. – Bernama