Centre exposes rural folks to ICT

SARIKEI: The 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) has been acknowledged as a significant platform to promote information and communications technology (ICT) knowledge to the people, especially in rural areas.

PI1M Jakar chairman Tuai Rumah Setia Ungok said each year, efforts would be make to organise the PI1M Open Day to expose rural folks to the latest ICT products and applications.

“In tandem with the advancement of digital

economy which the government encourages us to embrace, PI1M Jakar had organised various workshops to expose local people to relevant ICT applications.

“This year, for the benefit of local budding entrepreneurs we have organised workshops on basic ICT multimedia, making movies, photo shoot and video production tutorial, as well as uploading videos to promote products on YouTube, Facebook and MyShop,” he said during the opening ceremony of PI1M Jakar Open Day here recently.

In addition, he said various counters have been set up on promoting ICT use, registration of new members, iHealth and mobile e-Waste.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and National Innovation Agency Malaysia (AIM) were also

invited to set up stalls at the Open Day.

Political secretary to the chief minister Teng Ung Woo was among those present at the event.