Cop ordered to enter defence over murder of single mum

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Court yesterday ordered a police officer, who was freed from a charge of murdering a single mother in Keningau seven years ago, to enter his defence against the said charge.

Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Raus Sharif, who sat together with Chief Judge of Malaya, Tan Sri Wira Datuk Seri Ahmad Hj Maarop and Justices Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Azahar Mohamed and Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Aziah Ali unanimously ordered Inspector Ahmad Rizal Umar, 37, to enter his defence under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

In allowing the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal, the court held that the High Court and the Court of Appeal had erred for failing to call Ahmad Rizal (the respondent) to enter his defence.

The court held that the lower courts attached too much weight on break in chain of evidence but failed to take into account adequately the cumulative affairs of the circumstancial evidence namely:

1) Ahmad Rizal had lodged a false police report as found by the trial judge

2) There was no sign of break-in at the deceased’s house

3) Ahmad Rizal was the last person at the crime scene

4) Photofit as provided by Ahmad Rizal was fabricated

5) Injuries on Ahmad Rizal were not cooperative

6) Motive of Ahmad Rizal

The court also ordered for the defence to be heard before another judge as previous the trial judge had retired.

In the meantime, the court said that Ahmad Rizal would be remanded, pending disposal of his case.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mangai Krishnan submitted that Ahmad Rizal’s version stated in his police report that there was a robbery at the deceased’s house and he asked assistance from the police was fabricated.

She pointed out that the alleged robber illustrated in a photofit by Ahmad Rizal was not found and an effort to find the suspect was done but it was found that the suspect did not exist.

The prosecution also argued that there was a lot of contradiction in Ahmad Rizal’s police report which was lodged a few days after the incident as he was hospitalized.

She submitted that in the police report, Ahmad Rizal stated that he was at the crime scene at that time.

She further contended that according to Ahmad Rizal’s police report there was robbery, but there was no evidence of break-in at the house.

She also explained that there was a motive of the murder as per evidence by the 11th prosecution witness (PW11) who went to have breakfast with the deceased before the incident.

The prosecution said that the deceased told PW11 that Ahmad Rizal was on leave to see his mother to tell about his divorce with his wife, PW11 asked the deceased if Ahmad Rizal did not divorce his wife, then the deceased said she would leave Ahmad Rizal.

The prosecution urged court to order Ahmad Rizal to enter his defence to explain why he was at the crime scene as his presence was undisputed.

She added that the distance between the house and police station is 500 meters and Ahmad Rizal came to the deceased’s house without gun or assistance.

In reply, counsel Ram Singh, rebutted that even if Ahmad Rizal’s police report was fabricated but there were also break in chain of evidence such as footprints, whereby only two footprints were taken for comparison out of 65 footprints taken.

Ram also said that the investigating officer of the case did not investigate the possible weapons used in the murder and no investigation was done on third party involvement.

The counsel also said that there was no evidence to prove that jealousy was the motive in this case.

The Court of Appeal here had on January 26, 2016, upheld Ahmad Rizal’s acquittal for allegedly killing Kartini Borhan, 27, at a rented house at Taman Adika in Keningau between 4am and 5am on September 29, 2011.

On July 22, 2014, the High Court here had freed Ahmad Rizal from the said charge without calling for his defence as the judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Ahmad Rizal.