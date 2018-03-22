Datin who injured maid fails to appear in court, review hearing postponed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: The review hearing of a sentence on a housewife with the title ‘Datin’ found guilty of severely abusing her maid before the High Court, which was scheduled yesterday, had to be postponed when the woman failed to appear in the court.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah postponed the review hearing after the prosecution informed the court that the accused, Datin Rozita Mohamad, 44, could not be located at the two addresses – Mutiara Damansara in Petaling Jaya and Melaka – which she had given.

According to the prosecution, they also failed to locate the woman’s bailor, said to be a Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) member based at the Subang Air base.

Earlier during the proceeding, Selangor Prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said the prosecution went to the accused’s home and her bailor’s address yesterday to serve the notice for them to appear in court, but there was no one at both addresses.

Tun Abd Majid then ordered the prosecution to study the terms of the five-year good behaviour bond imposed on Rozita to see whether she was required to inform the court on her change of address.

According to Tun Abd Majid, if there was such a clause, action could be taken against Rozita.

“As for the bailor, regardless whether the person is a soldier or civil servant, if he/she tries to obstruct another public servant from discharging his/her duty, action can also be taken,” he said.

He then gave seven days until next Thursday for the prosecution to locate the accused and the bailor.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Iskandar, when met by reporters outside the court, ruled out the possibility of Rozita having absconded and expressed confidence of tracing her and the bailor within the time frame given by the court.

On March 15, the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court sentenced Rozita to be bound over for five years on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000 after the woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge with causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and shall also be liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

She was charged with abusing the 19-year-old Suyanti Sutrinso with, among others, a knife, a floor mop, umbrella, iron rod and clothes hanger at a house in Jalan PJU 7/30, Mutiara Damansara here between 7 am and noon on June 21, 2016.

She was initially charged under Section 307 of the penal Code for attempted murder, which provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if hurt is caused to the victim, and life imprisonment, if it caused death, upon conviction.

The legal fraternity, humanitarian organisations and the public were outraged when Rozita was only given a five-year good behaviour bond despite her horrendous crime and called for a review of the sentence. — Bernama