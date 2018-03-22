Former clerk jailed 260 years for forging cheques

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sessions Court sentenced a former contract clerk of the police recreational and sports club a total of 260 years in prison for forging 52 cheques belonging to the club.

Winnie Irene Michael Entawan, 64, was sentenced to five years’ jail for each charge by Judge Marutin Pagan recently.

She, however, would only have to serve five years as the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and to take effect from the date of the sentencing.

Her detention period was also ordered to be counted in imprisonment term as she could not furnish the RM500,000-bail, and had been remanded in prison since Oct 10, 2016.

Winnie was convicted under Section 467 of the Penal Code for forging the cheques amounting to RM914,300, which she deposited into her own bank account.

The offences were committed at the state police headquarters at Jalan Baddarudin here between 2011 and 2014.