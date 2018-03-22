GE14: 1,100 individuals, organisations with potential to create chaos – IGP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified about 1,100 individuals and organisations with potential to carry out “last minute surprise attack” to create chaos in the 14th general election (GE14), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said this was based on analysis and previous records of the individuals and organisations concerned.

The attack, he said, could be in the form of false news on the social media, phantom voters and threats by the Daesh militant group.

“We are not threatening them. Instead, it is to ensure a smooth and the people feel safe,” he said after opening a conference for police commissioners, police chiefs, commanders and commandants here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said police had also identified 116 areas in the peninsula and 33 in Sabah and Sarawak as GE14 hot locations.

“Police will focus on areas expected to have stiff contest in GE14 to maintain public order,” he said, adding that action would be taken against those who attempted to disrupt the smooth flow of the coming election.

Last Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said police had identified individuals and organisations with potential to make surprise attacks to create chaos during GE14.

He said it happened during the last general election when it was falsely alleged that 40,000 Bangladeshi nationals had been brought into the country as phantom voters. – Bernama