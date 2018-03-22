Increasing cost of living main concern of Sabahans – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans have no qualms when it comes to the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN). The only issue that they might have is in regard to the increasing cost of living in the state, Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman said.

“During a recent meeting, I informed the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) that Sabahans do not have many issues (with the government). We are supporters of Barisan Nasional.

“The only issue we have is in regard to the state’s prices of goods and cost of living,” Musa said.

In line with this, the federal government (specifically the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism) has opted to launch the state-level Karnival Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat (PJSR) and Biz Fair, a carnival that will offer goods that are priced at a more affordable rate for the people of Sabah.

“The government is determined to ease the burden of the people and to lower the cost of living as much they could,” Musa said in his speech at the launching of the carnival at Dataran Bandaraya here yesterday.

He noted that earlier this year, the government had allocated a total of RM70 million to cover the cost of transporting goods to the interior parts of the state, to prevent the price of goods from increasing.

He contended that the carnival had proven the fact that the price of goods in the state is not as bad as it might seem.

The only issue when the ‘middlemen’ try to manipulate the people by simply increasing the price of goods just for the sake of acquiring a much higher profit.

In his speech, Musa also thanked Najib for taking the time to officiate at the carnival, despite his hectic schedule.

“Even though the Prime Minister has a busy schedule, he always takes the time to see us (the Sabahans) and to address our problems.

“Today, he is here with us to inspect the prices of goods (in the state),” Musa said, while also expressing his gratitude towards Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who was also present in the event for his ministry’s efforts in organizing the carnival.

Among those present in the event were Deputy Chief Ministers Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan and Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) chief executive officer Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner and other state leaders.