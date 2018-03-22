Industrialized Building System can speed up construction time

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Adopting the Industrialized Building System (IBS) in Sabah, especially for resorts and villas, could speed up construction and allow operators to start earning profits sooner, said Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah Branch president Datuk Frankie Liew.

In his visit to China recently, Liew was shown Vemas industrialized prefabricated house manufacturing system by Magic Integration in Dongguan City.

The company demonstrated how a villa was designed, manufactured and assembled in just 15 days. The assembly of the villa alone took only 1.5 days.

The technology could be applied to eco-resorts, washrooms, wooden houses, tree houses, houses on water, cultural buildings, commercial premises, and even residential homes.

Liew said the IBS system could greatly benefit businesses if implemented in Sabah.

“Sabah currently lacks resorts and this technology and product could meet the demand.”

Liew was invited to visit Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Hong Kong and other parts of China recently where he met with local chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs and even toured several manufacturing plants.