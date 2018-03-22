Longhouse in Tinjar hit by landslides following incessant rain

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: A landslide occurred at Rh Sara of Sg Telungan in Tinjar near here on Tuesday (March 20) following incessant rain over the past few days.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri Division officer Mohd Hazle Shah Abdul Hamid said no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

He said a team of three APM Miri personnel, led by Robert Joanes rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 7.55pm.

The team boarded a boat to Rh Sara, located across the Baram River on Wednesday (March 21) morning.

“Upon their arrival, members of the team monitored the affected area and found landslides occurred at several areas along the river bank.

“A landslide also occurred at an area one feet away from the longhouse. The team continued to monitor the site and found cracks appeared with underground water flow which has weakened the soil structure,” said Mohd Hazle.

It was learnt that the landslide near the longhouse had occurred at 3am on Tuesday.

“The longhouse residents were awakened from sleep by loud noises and immediately lodge a report. It was raining at the location,” he added.

Local residents were advised to be more cautious and not to be near the affected areas.

The team continued to monitor the area as the earth movement near the longhouse with rain continued to hit the area until Wednesday afternoon.