Crime Sarawak 

Man arrested for possession of air rifle, marble bullets

Jude Toyat

The air rifle and marble bullets that are seized during the raid.

MIRI: A local man was arrested by Marine Police here on Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of an air rifle and marble bullets.

Marine Police Region Five Commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman said the arrest was made in a police raid at Kampung Nelayan, Kuala Sungai Bakam.

Following information received from the Marine Patrol Unit, Salehuddin said police raided an unnumbered house in the fishing village.

“Police discovered an air rifle that resembles a shotgun with 10 bullets made of marbles in the suspect’s house during the raid.

“It was learnt that the suspect has also been previously arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

The suspect and seized items were brought to Miri Central Police Station for investigation and police are investigating the case under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

What do you think of this story?
  • Interesting (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.