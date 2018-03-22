Man arrested for possession of air rifle, marble bullets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A local man was arrested by Marine Police here on Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of an air rifle and marble bullets.

Marine Police Region Five Commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman said the arrest was made in a police raid at Kampung Nelayan, Kuala Sungai Bakam.

Following information received from the Marine Patrol Unit, Salehuddin said police raided an unnumbered house in the fishing village.

“Police discovered an air rifle that resembles a shotgun with 10 bullets made of marbles in the suspect’s house during the raid.

“It was learnt that the suspect has also been previously arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

The suspect and seized items were brought to Miri Central Police Station for investigation and police are investigating the case under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.