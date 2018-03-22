Man arrested for threatening to shoot mum
MIRI: Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his mother with a gun.
The man is said to have made the threat at their longhouse in Long Tabing, Tinjar, Baram around 11.30pm on Monday after he demanded money from her while wielding a homemade marble gun.
This prompted his mother to lodge a police report.
Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday.
“Police also seized a homemade marble gun from the suspect during the arrest,” he said.
The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.