Man arrested for threatening to shoot mum

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his mother with a gun.

The man is said to have made the threat at their longhouse in Long Tabing, Tinjar, Baram around 11.30pm on Monday after he demanded money from her while wielding a homemade marble gun.

This prompted his mother to lodge a police report.

Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday.

“Police also seized a homemade marble gun from the suspect during the arrest,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.