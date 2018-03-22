Man downs bleach over girlfriend’s break-up desire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man from Tabuan Dayak here was rushed to hospital after downing a glass of bleach following his girlfriend’s intention to break up with him.

The 22-year-old man was found in his house around 8am yesterday after he had sent a video recording to his girlfriend, in which he threatened to down the liquid.

Upon viewing the recording, the girlfriend immediately informed the man’s family members, who immediately rushed over but arrived to learn that he had already consumed the bleach.

After calling for an ambulance, the family had to summon the girlfriend over to the house as well after he threatened to not go to the hospital unless she was present with him.

Following her arrival, he boarded the ambulance and was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.