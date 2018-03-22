Marsha appears in court to testify in Watson Nyambek’s case

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Singer and actress Marsha Milan Londoh was present at the Magistrates’ Court this morning to testify against two TV3 staff for intentionally insulting former national sprinter Watson Nyambek.

This was her first appearance as a prosecution witness towards the case.

Earlier this year, Magistrate Saiful Sayoti issued a warrant of arrest against her after she failed to appear two times to testify.

Marsha is a prosecution witness in the trial of TV3 comedy show ‘Sukan Tak Sentral’ host Azizul Ammar Abu Hassan and producer Abdul Ghani Mokhtar.

Azizul Ammar, 30, from Kuala Lumpur and Abdul Ghani, 41, of Petaling Jaya, Selangor are charged with intentionally insulting Watson and thereby giving provocation to him, knowing it to be likely that such provocation would cause him to break public peace.

The incident is said to have taken place at Medan Hotel here at about 11.30am on April 22 last year.

The offence, framed under Section 504 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or with fine, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, both the accused had their bail extended in the sum of RM3,500 with one surety.

Watson, 42, a full-time trainer with the National Sports Council, lodged a police report on April 24 last year against TV3 and the producer of the television programme over derogatory remarks made against his late father during the ‘Sukan Tak Sentral’ show.

During the programme hosted alongside Marsha, Azizul Ammar allegedly imitated the bleating of a goat while mentioning the name of Watson’s late father.