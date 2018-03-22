Najib, Musa pay last respects to Siringan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Haji Abdul Razak, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day working visit to Sabah, paid his last respects to Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat who passed away at Gleneagles here on Tuesday night.

Najib, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman, arrived at the Fook Lu Siew funeral parlour in Jalan Tuaran at 2.41 pm after having flown in from Kuala Lumpur for a two-day visit to Sabah. Siringan died of a heart attack at 10.57 pm on Tuesday at the Gleneagles here. He was 68.

He leaves behind wife Datin Rozelind Gubat, four sons, a daughter and a grandchild.

Siringan, who was deputy president of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), will be buried on Saturday in Kampung Kinirasan, Ranau.

He was elected as the MP of Ranau in 2008 and as the state assemblyman of Paginatan in 2013.

Earlier in the morning, Musa had led his State cabinet ministers in paying respects to Siringan, who was the Minister of Resource Development and Information Technology.

He conveyed his and the State Government’s heartfelt condolences to Rozelind and family.

Siringan’s death came a week after Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, the state assemblyman for Apas, died of cancer on 14 March.