New road brings landowners back to longhouse

KAPIT: The newly-constructed 4km gravel road from the junction of Sungai Ulu Yong bridge to Rumah Ngelai Ampas has brought many landowners back to the area.

With the new road, it now only takes half an hour to drive to Kapit compared to some three hours by longboat.

“Many landowners are now returning here to build their houses. Tuai Rumah Ngelai Ampas has already registered 36 doors from the previous 13 doors. The existing site is too small to accommodate all the houses,” said Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat during a recent visit.

“I have decided to allocate RM200,000 to help them level the longhouse site so that it is proper with the construction of the new longhouse and also enough space for a carpark. I told them to design their longhouse with landscaping.”

Jamit said the area has land with potential to plant commercial crops such as rubber or pepper.

“I saw some industrious landowners have already started to clear their land for planting. This is a good sign to add value to their land through agriculture as a source of income,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development allocated RM500,000 for the construction of the gravel road, while Jamit allocated RM400,000 under the Rural Transformation Project to construct four iron bridges along the stretch.