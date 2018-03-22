Report on redelineation of electoral boundaries to be tabled on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The report on the redelineation of electoral boundaries for parliamentary and state constituencies will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this Wednesday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said the report had been distributed to members of the august house today.

“I want to remind that all the documents cannot be published, embargoed until its tabling on Wednesday, March 28, 2018,” he said before the start of the Ministers’ Questions Time in Parliament today. – Bernama