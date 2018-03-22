‘Sideline traditional ways of farming to take advantage of lucrative global trade’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The local farmers here are advised to sideline their traditional ways of farming to take advantage of the lucrative global trade.

Kota Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu said the opportunities for fruit produce is vast especially in highly populated countries such as China where market demand for unprocessed bananas (Pisang Sekaki) and banana chips reaches about 60 containers a month.

“So far, we can only supply two to three shipment containers of these products to China. This means that there is already a market opportunity for global trade,” said Brahim during the launch of the Sarawak Fruit Farmers’ Association at the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre today.

He added that local farmers here have the advantage of receiving assistance from various state and federal agricultural authorities in Kota Samarahan.

“Be it bananas or other fruits such as coconuts, the farmers here also have the advantage of processing factories that could add more value to their products,” he added.

At the launch, Brahim also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sarawak Fruit Farmers’ Association with Agrofresh and Fruitglo.

Sarawak Fruit Farmers’ Association chairman Tho Tze Bing, who also spoke at the event, revealed that the association was formed on October 27, last year with the objective of navigating the state towards modern agriculture.

“We are also aiming to fulfill the wishes of the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to modernised the agriculture industry in Sarawak,” said Tho.