Siringan told me on phone he was fine, says shocked Tangau

KOTA KINABALU: United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) acting president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau is deeply shocked with the passing of Datuk Siringan Gubat as they had just spoken on the phone earlier on Tuesday.

He said Siringan’s passing was a great loss for Upko and Sabah as he was a member of the state cabinet

“I was on the line with him before lunch time. I asked him how he was doing and about his health. He told me everything was fine.

“It never occurred to me that something would happen. Last night after a full day of work I noticed a missed call from his son. This had never happened before so when I returned the call he broke the news to me. I was so sad,” said Tangau in a statement here Wednesday.

To him, Siringan had set the high bar by setting an example for the rest of Upko leaders that in order to be a good leader one had to be a good follower.

“In the 1999 election, Siringan had already offered his seat to the then president Tan Sri Bernard Dompok to contest but was declined,” he recalled.

Dompok lost in that election while Siringan and Tan Sri Wences Anggang were the only two out of 12 Parti Demokratik Sabah (PDS) candidates who won.

When PDS was rebranded to Upko, Siringan asked Dompok to stand in the Ranau parliamentary seat (then known as Kinabalu), which he won paving the way for him to be a federal cabinet minister.

Siringan also made way to Datuk Ewon Ebin to stand in the Paginatan state seat.

At that time, Siringan took time off from politics.

Only in 2013, did Siringan come back to contest in Paginatan upon the request of the leadership to pave the way for him to become a state minister.

“He didn’t ask for it; he never lobbied. He is truly the embodiment of Upko’s principle-centred servanthood.

“And he continued to serve even though he was sick … while he was soft spoken he was firm and decisive,” said Tangau.

Tangau who is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, added Siringan would be remembered by the party and would continue to be respected.

“He was a good leader and a good friend. We will miss him dearly,” he said.