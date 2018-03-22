Support BN in GE14 to continue seeing development in Tuaran – Najib

KIULU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has called for the people of Tuaran to pledge their support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14) if they want to continue seeing development in their constituency.

The BN national chairman made the call in his speech during his official site visit to the Jalan Telipok – Randagong road on Thursday.

To make things even more interesting, Najib had even thrown a ‘special offer’ for the people of Tuaran, whereby he had promised to go rafting if BN can win all the seats under the said constituency.

“I am very fascinated with the idea of rafting as a leisure activity. Thus, I would like to make a special offer for you (the people of Tuaran). If you want me to come back here to go for rafting, I want you to support (Barisan Nasional) in the Tuaran parliamentary seat as well as its three state seats (Kiulu, Tamparuli and Sulaman) in the next election.

“If you accept (this request), I will come back here,” Najib quipped as the crowd responded with loud cheers

The proposed road, which stretches as far as 60 kilometres, will connect Jalan Telipok with Pekan Kiulu, Pukak, Pahu, Lokos, Toboh and Randagong. The total cost of this project is RM288 million, Najib said.

“This is not a small allocation. It was given by the federal government, especially for the people of Tuaran,” he added.

He disclosed that the project is 20 per cent ahead of schedule. Initially, the project was expected to have completed its construction by 45 per cent by the start of 2018.

Instead, it went smoother than expected as it 65 per cent of the construction work had now been completed, way ahead of time. In line with this, Najib had applauded the state Public Works Department (PWD) and the contractors.

“It would not take long for Kiulu to further develop. We have seen that this district has tremendous potential. The state government’s move to give emphasis on Kiulu’s rural tourism is very apt indeed.

“If before this, there were 53, 000 tourists coming in to Kiulu on a yearly basis, I am confident that that figure can increase up 100, 000, per year,” Najib added.

He stressed that if Kiulu’s tourism industry continue to grow, the people of Kiulu would be able to gain more income.

“I am care deeply for the people of Sabah. For example (under my tenure), seven ministers from Sabah were appointed, something that has never been done before.

“None of the Prime Ministers have visited Sabah as frequent I have. I think, for the past eight years (of my tenure), I have visited Sabah more times than someone who had been a Prime Minister for 22 years,” Najib asserted, a statement which appears to be swipe at former Prime Minister Tun Mahatir Mohammad.

Najib contended that he had always emphasised on the issue of rural developments in Sabah.

He disclosed that the said project was initially introduced back in the Seventh Malaysia Plan, which took place between 1986 and 1990.

“During that time, that person (Mahatir) was the Prime Minister. Today, he is trying to offer himself to return as a Prime Minister. He has never once cared for the people of Tuaran and Kiulu.

“The people have waited for a very long time. The road was only approved after I became the Prime Minister,” Najib said.

He further disclosed that he had recently approved a RM2.2 million allocation for the surau and mosques of Tuaran as well as a RM2.5 million allocation for the St John Church in Tuaran.

He had also responded to Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tanga, whereby the former had asked the federal government to refurbish the Tamparuli road, which stretches as far as 22 kilometres.

“We will implement the project in the next term. We will also look into the issue of the perimeter grant service in Tuaran,” he said, adding that he will discuss all the relevant issues with Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman.