700 investigation papers opened up against women – MACC

KUCHING: Statistics from Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) showed that a total of 700 investigation papers have been opened up against women in this country relating to corruption cases from 2012 to January 2018.

MACC State Director Razim Mohd Noor said that so far 453 of these women had been apprehended and are assisting them in their investigations, and out of this figure a total of 183 had been brought to the court for prosecution.

“Do not be too materialistic and greedy in chasing the wealth of the world. These days even women are also involved in corruption and abuse of power.

“Women are also often the victims of corruption or instruments of corruption. They often get certain favour by offering enforcement authorities money or even themselves to avoid being caught by the law,” he said at the launching of the state-level Women Against Corruption (G-War) programme by the Deputy State Director of State Medical Health Department Dr Yaw Siew Lian at Youth and Sports Auditorium here this morning.

Razim said that the G-War programme was an idea that allows women, together with MACC, to go all-out against corruption and the abuse of power. It was part of MACC’s Strategic Plan for 2017-2020 to make it a culture to hate corruption and the need to have overall support of the community.

“MACC see that women play an important role in the fight against corruption and abuse of power not only in Malaysia but globally,” he said.

Women’s Institutes Sarawak Chairman Norjanah Razali and MACC deputy state director Zulhairy Zaidel were also present.