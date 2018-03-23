Anak Negeri denies it is run by three people

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (PKAN) secretary general Dr Paul Porodong has refuted the claims by five former supreme council members who announced their resignation through the newspapers that the party is run only by three people.

The five who left PKAN are Deputy President II Willybroad Missi, information chief Dusip Gani and supreme council members Joanas Edler Bibi Kukbung, Eustachius John Jimuli and Donysius Gundidi Asoi.

Contrary to Williebroad’s statement, Porodong said Anak Negeri is run by several committees which hold regular meetings in preparation of the 14th General Election.

“Willibroad was right that Parti Anak Negeri holds its supreme council meeting once in three months in fulfillment of its constitutional obligation,” said Porodong.

He said among the active party’s committees were the Executive Committee and Political Bureau headed by the president himself, the Finance Committee headed by treasurer Thomas Tsen, PACA Committee headed by Peter Beaty/Dr Edwin Bosi and Bumi/Muslim taskforce headed by Milkusin Abdillah Sulai.

The Information Propaganda Committee was supposed to be headed by Dusip as the appointed information chief but he never called or conducted any meeting in spite of being asked to do so since being appointed on 30 April 2017, he added.

“As Dusip has been absent from supreme council meetings for more than three times and failed to carry our his role, most of the tasks on information have to be carried out by the president himself.”

For the record, Porodong said all the five did not attend the last supreme council meeting to discuss and decide on the PCS-PKAN political pact in spite of repeated calls and reminders for reasons best known to them.

“To accuse Anak Negeri of not involving them in committee meetings was simply untrue.

“The truth is there is suspicion the five will soon join PKS said to be cash rich following the footsteps of two party leaders who left the party much earlier.

“The party has been expecting these five to announce their resignation anytime after the signing of the PCS-Anak Negeri political pact,” he said.

Porodong also said they had informed Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing days before the signing of the political pact that Anak Negeri might lose up to seven members of the supreme council after the signing of the PCS-Anak Negeri political pact.

The party was ready for the expected political fallouts due to the signing of the political pact and those resigning from the party will be quickly replaced, he said.

Porodong also refuted claims that the election of Datuk Henrynus Amin as party president was done without prior discussion.

“As the new secretary general, I was not privy to any discussions with then PAKAR Supreme Council before 30 April 2017, but I am a witness to the appointment of Datuk Henrynus Amin as party president,” he said.

He said Henrynus was duly elected during the annual general meeting of the party on 30 April 2017 based on the proposal by former president Zainal Nassiruddin, supported by Milkusin Abdillah and voted unanimously by all the delegates present.

The five supreme council members who resigned Williebroad, Dusip, Tasius Edtler and Donysius were present during the AGM to elect the new leader.

He said the Registrar of Societies (ROS) had since endorsed in writing the election of the new president and all the supreme council members.

Meanwhile, Porodong said while the party is aware of Williebroad’s political differences with Zainal on leadership issues, he was surprised the former had not gone over with his discontent and continued his antics of complaining he was not involved in any high level committee meeting.

“By the way Williebroad is not the party’s deputy president he claimed to be in the news report. The deputy presidents are Zainal Nassiruddin and Sylvester J Disimon.”

Meanwhile, Henrynus has met Tasius John personally to persuade him not to resign but the party cannot help members on matters related to money problem.

“Williebroad, Dusip, Edtler and Tasius who are original members of the party then called PAKAR have not been able to fit in well with the new leadership for reasons best known to them.

“Anak Negeri therefore accepts the resignation of five supreme council members with regret and wish them all the best in their future endeavor,” said Porodong.