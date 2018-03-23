APM to build control towers, provide ‘Baywatch’-like lifeguard services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) will build control towers in coastal resorts and camping sites nationwide to provide ‘Baywatch’-like lifeguard services.

Director-general Datuk Azmy Yahya said the towers would be built in stages depending on the need at those places.

He said the staff stationed at the towers would monitor the situation at the resorts and help in times of emergency.

“The APM is also planning to increase its assets in the water to help in search-and-rescue operations,” he told a press conference at the APM headquarters in Jalan Padang Tembak here in conjunction with the APM’s 66th anniversary celebrations tomorrow

He said the APM would also assist the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in monitoring and public security operations in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“We will help border patrol teams to boost security there,” he added.

On Oct 12, the Cabinet agreed to mobilise APM staff in ESSCom monitoring operations, with immediate effect. – Bernama