Court sets May 18 to rule on ‘making false claim’ case

KUCHING: The Sessions Court yesterday set May 18 for ruling on a principal assistant secretary to the then Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy, and a contractor charged with making false claims.

Judge Marutin Pagan made the decision on Nancy Mongin who is charged with abetting Reggy Petrus to allegedly make and submit false claims to the ministry.

Nancy has pleaded not guilty to abetting Reggy in submitting three invoices containing fake particulars to the ministry on three separate occasions – on Sept 3, Oct 2 and Oct 10, 2014.

She is also accused of abetting a contractor into making false claims for fertilisers, chicken feed grower and aquaculture feed between Nov 11, 2014 and May 7, 2015 at the ministry’s office here.

Reggy also claimed trial to submitting false claims of (non-existence) conducting courses on three separate occasions.

Sixteen witnesses have been called to testify in the case.

Nancy and Reggy are represented by counsel Teresa Udam.