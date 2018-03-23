Days of only ‘punching cards’ for ministers over – Tangau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KIULU: Gone were the days when cabinet ministers and government officers would only ‘punch cards’.

Now they are required to keep up with their respective key performance indicators (KPIs) under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organsation (Upko) acting president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau asserted that Najib administration had made it mandatory for the cabinet ministers and government officers to fulfil what was required by their KPIs, an initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the government.

“As a minister, I have met with Najib twice to sit for ‘exams’ with him. I would bring my stack of files and I would even shiver at times. I cannot even bring my officers. I must ensure that I can answer all questions (posed by the Prime Minister),” the Tuaran member of parliament said in his speech during Najib’s site visit at Jalan Telipok- Randagong road yesterday.

“During Mahathir’s time, we were only required to ‘punch cards’. However, under Najib’s administration, not only that we are required to punch cards, we must also deliver our KPIs,” Madius, who is also Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology said in taking a swipe at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad.

He also reminded the people of the good deeds that Najib had done for Sabah, citing the popular Malay saying ‘tak kenal maka tak cinta’, which means ‘you can’t love something you don’t know’.

Due to the fact that Najib is always busy with his schedule, it is hard for him to find the time to explain to villagers in the rural areas of Sabah about all the contributions that he has done.

“The Prime Minister (Najib) has once asked me ‘who is my boss’, to which I replied, the people are my bosses’,” Madius said, adding that the two of them shared the same view.

Also present in the event was Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman.

“On behalf of the state government and the people of Tuaran, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking the time to visit Kiulu.

“Today is a historic day for Kiulu as Najib is the first ever Prime Minister to ever step foot in Kiulu,” Musa said, adding that the visit had proven the fact that Najib deeply cares for the people of Kiulu.