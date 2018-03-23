Drug-peddling foreigner nabbed, Syabu seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: A foreign national was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in drug-peddling activities here.

The 26-year-old was caught around 12.30pm in front of the Jalan Fully Asarjaya Nyalau Hulu junction and found in possession of substance believed to be Syabu.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said the seized drugs were valued around RM3,600.

“In the operation, which came about following a tip-off, police nabbed the foreigner and found transparent plastic packets containing suspected Syabu hidden inside a cigarette pack.

“The suspect also failed to produce any valid identification during his arrest,” he said.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, adding the suspect has been remanded until April 4 to assist in the investigation.