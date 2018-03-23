Eight S’wakian entrepreneurs to participate in global halal showcase

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2018 will see the participation of eight Sarawakian entrepreneurs who will be promoting their food and cosmetic products to a global audience.

Mihas, which will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Kuala Lumpur from April 4 to 7, is expected to see the participation of 800 companies from 41 countries such as China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Taiwan and Iran.

“This (Mihas) will be the best platform for Sarawakian entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their products,” said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) state director Leany Mokhtar to a press conference held at their office this morning.

Being the largest Halal trade event in the world, Mihas in 2017 have attracted over 22,000 visitors from 80 countries. The number of visitors according to Matrade is expected to double in this year’s 15th edition.

According to Leany, the eight Sarawakian entrepreneurs were selected based on the marketibility of their products as well as fulfilling a certain standard on the quality of their packaging and labelling.

“All I can say is that all of them (entrepreneurs) are ready and is excited to participate in this event,” she said.

On another note, she added that those who were not selected are also encouraged to visit the event as a platform to expand their business horizon.

She noted that Sarawakian entrepreneurs hold a lot of potential to market their products at the international stage – hence the importance of Mihas, which provides local and international traders to converge and expand their business network.

“There will also be a business matching session at Mihas that should not be missed by our entrepreneurs to promote their products,” she added.