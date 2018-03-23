Filipino’s 12-year jail term for killing Pakistani enhanced to 25 years

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Court here yesterday enhanced the 12-year jail sentence of a Filipino to 25 years after allowing an appeal by the prosecution.

The five-panel bench chaired by Justice of Malaysia, Tun Raus Sharif, together with Chief Judge of Malaya, Tan Sri Wira Datuk Seri Ahmad Hj Maarop and Justices Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Azahar Mohamed and Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Aziah Ali, were in unanimous agreement that the earlier jail term imposed on Ribin Osman, 35, was manifestly inadequate.

The court ruled that they agree with the prosecution that the jail sentence was very low as based on the offence committed and the facts of the case, the 12-year jail sentence was insufficient.

The court then ordered Ribin to serve his jail sentence from the date of his arrest on October 11, 2012.

On June 15, 2015, Ribin was sentenced to 12 years jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing the death of one Saleh Khan, 30, at Kampung Ubi, Jalan Dam in Lahad Datu on September 27, 2012.

He was offered the lesser charge under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Ribin’s original charge was framed under Section 302 of the same Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Subsequently, the prosecution appealed to the Court of Appeal over the inadequacy of the sentence but the appeal was dismissed on November 14, 2016.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, Mangai Krishnan submitted that the sentence imposed was manifestly inadequate and the lower court had failed to consider that it was premeditated as Ribin had used his wife to lure the deceased Pakistani to the crime scene.

Mangai told the court that the facts of the case stated that Ribin’s wife was unable to pay the RM200 installment for the electrical appliances she bought from the deceased, and because of that, the deceased demanded that she had sex with him.

Mangai explained that to confirm the matter, Ribin had asked his wife to call the deceased to tell him that they would have sex outside the house. Subsequently, before the incident, Ribin hid in the bushes near the place where his wife and the deceased were to have sex. When they were in the midst of having sex, Ribin came out from the bushes and began slashing the deceased on his abdomen, chest and neck causing him to fall to the ground. Ribin later asked his wife to cover the dead body using coconut leaves and both of them went home before he absconded from the place.

The prosecution pointed out that it was premeditated as Ribin had gone and watched them having sex before he slashed the deceased. Apart from that, she also submitted that Ribin had used a samurai sword to slash the deceased and the slashes inflicted upon the deceased were so deep that it penetrated from the back to the front of the body.

In reply, Ribin, who was unrepresented, pleaded to the court to affirm his 12 years’ jail sentence imposed by the High Court. Ribin, however, looked calm when a Suluk interpreter explained to him that his jail term had been enhanced.