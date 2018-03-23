HSU allocates fund to build healthy toilet for poor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

AMUNTAI, S Kalimantan: North Hulu Sungai (HSU) government allocates fund in its 2018 budget (APBD) to build healthy latrines for low-income residents, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Regent HSU Abdul Wahid in Amuntai on Thursday said that out of 217 villages and sub-districts in his area only 20 villages have toilets in their homes.

“The latrines in the houses can be categorized as healthy latrines, with 20 villages with healthy latrines,” he said.

Wahid said sanitation development is indeed somewhat hampered by the habits of people who still love to defecate in the river.

This habit, Wahid said, has nothing to do with education and gender, so it becomes a common duty and responsibility to eliminate these bad habits.

“I once met a resident defecated in the trunk of the former latrine. Although the latrine has been torn down, there is still a person defecated there while wearing a sarong,” said Wahid.

He asserted that the local government of HSU is very concerned about sanitation issues, so in addition to the plan to build a healthy latrine it also expanded clean water services to the community.

Wahid informed the clean water service is enjoyed by about 62 percent of the population. The local government targets all families to enjoy PDAM water supply service by the end of 2019 as National Sanitation Target 2015 – 2019.

“Of course we prioritize the construction of this healthy latrine for the less fortunate, whether it will be personal in the house or a public toilet,” he said.