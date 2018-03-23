Kit Siang sidesteps question over Dr M using DAP symbol

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang yesterday sidestepped a question on the announced willingness of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in the next general election using the DAP symbol.

He said the question could be answered by the DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng.

“Don’t ask me.

“The question can be directed at Guan Eng. Matters concerning the party can be answered by him because he holds the responsibility,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building.

Kit Siang was asked for his response to Dr Mahathir’s statement last week that he was prepared to contest in the 14th general election using the DAP symbol.

The PPBM chairman had made the statement as there was a possibility that PPBM might be deregistered by the Registrar of Societies.

RoS sent a notice to PPBM on Feb 28 asking it to furnish the minutes of its branch and divisional meetings as well as its financial report within 30 days from that date or face the risk of deregistration.

— Bernama