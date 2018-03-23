Latest GOF raids net RM340,000 worth of beer, cigarettes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Contraband worth more than RM340,000 were seized by police following two separate raids here on Wednesday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 10 commanding officer Supt Sanudin Mohd Isa said the first raid took place at a house in Wong King Huo Road around 5pm following a tip-off.

“During the raid, officers discovered a total of 2,650 boxes of beer of various brands stored in a room of the house.

“The items, worth about RM250,000 were seized after the owner failed to furnish any documents to show they had been obtained legally,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the second raid took place at a company premises at Sie Poi Kieng Road around 8.15pm the same day, which saw the seizure of 76 boxes of cigarettes valued around RM90,000.

The seized items, he added, have been handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

The latest seizure comes following the confiscation of RM75,000 worth of cigarettes and liquor during two raids here on March 13.

Sanudin, in a subsequent press conference, described Sibu as the focal point of smuggling activities in the central region of Sarawak as smugglers utilise river transportation to bring in cigarettes, liquor and other contraband into the state before distributing them to smaller areas outside the town.

Battalion 10 deputy commanding officer DSP Frediel Nyambang and Intelligence unit officer Inspector Hafizhazman Hassan were among those present at the press conference.