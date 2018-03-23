Learning to market products through social media

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) e-entrepreneurship programme held here recently proved a great platform to get hands-on experience and to develop knowledge and practical skills in entrepreneurship.

Organised by MDEC in collaboration with Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri, the programme featured entrepreneurship workshops and talks by young aspiring entrepreneurs like Nur Rashidah Abdul Rahim from Kuala Lumpur.

A participant, who wanted to be known as Rosita, told The Borneo Post the she had picked up many useful tips that could help her in her business.

“Through this programme, I learned a lot of things like how to market through social media, auto-replying to customer enquiries, and how to get quality likes and followers,” said the herbalpreneur.

Rosita also thanked Nur Rashidah for coming here to conduct the training session.

Melati Zaini, who runs a food delivery business, affirmed that marketing via Facebook had helped increase her revenue.

“The copy writing technique taught during this session is important in attracting customers. I have also learned how to take good photos of my products which I believe will great help generate customer attention,” she said.

The programme was officiated at by political secretary to the chief minister Sarkawi Suhaili, who is also DUBS Miri deputy secretary.

In his speech, Sarkawi commended MDEC’s efforts in helping participants – consisting mostly of small and medium-sized business owners – to develop the skills required to be successful entrepreneurs.

“Technology is an essential part of our lives today and it’s vital for entrepreneurs, especially those who have just started to do business, to embrace social media strategically,” he said.

Sarkawi gave an example of how millionaire Irfan Khairi generated wealth by selling maps in the early days of the internet era.

“In Miri, a good example of a webpreneur is Siti Payung, who has sold Sarawak layer cakes through various e-commerce and social media platforms including Lazada, Shopee, Halal Master, Facebook and Instagram,” he added.

Sarkawi also encouraged local entrepreneurs to become members of DUBS Miri to get a variety of business benefits and learn about various courses conducted by the government.