Masing: Early planning for LRT project vital

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Corridors for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system must be carefully planned well ahead of the implementation of the project, says Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Masing, who has been leading a state delegation since Tuesday to visit MTR (Mass Transit Railway) Corporation Hong Kong in Kowloon before proceeding to mainland China, said the mass transport planning of the Chinese city is an example for Sarawak to follow.

“We may not use this now, but planning for the future is vital to avoid unnecessary protest or land blockade or increase in cost of acquiring land. We are doing that in Sarawak but more has to be done, especially in city areas which are already hard-pressed to find land for development,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He noted that Hong Kong is using the open system for LRT commuters, which means there are no gates to block people from entering before paying, and that they can just swipe their cards via an electronic stand erected near the platform.

The system makes movement of people very efficient and fast, thus cutting out long queues, he added.

“ However, there were incidences of abuse where some people embarked into and alighted from the train without swiping (the card). Over the years though, this abuse is low because the public becomes the social audit and would report to the authority if they see any transgressors,” he pointed out.

Masing said initially, the usage of LRT system was low but over the years, the number of passengers grew as they became more confident in this form of transport.

“The Kuching LRT system could go through the same phase as passenger loads are expected to be low initially, but would grow when the public realise it is more convenient and cheaper to use instead of using private transport.”

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin, and Public Works Department Sarawak assistant director (Bridges and Wharves) Gerald George were among those accompanying Masing in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong-based corporation’s General Manager for Planning and Civil Engineering, Stephen WK Chik and his staff briefed the state delegation on their LRT project.

Among the issues and challenges gathered from the briefing in implementing the LRT system in Sarawak was the need for thorough financial planning to determine the right capital cost, revenue and maintenance cost.