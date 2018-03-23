Masing says not aware of April 2 BN candidate announcement

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing says he is not aware of the announcement of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates on April 2.

“I am not aware of the April 2 announcement of BN candidates by the prime minister,” he said when contacted yesterday to comment on reports that Prime Minister and national BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to announce BN’s full list of candidates on April 2.

On his expectation on PRS’ nominees, he said the party had sent its six nominees for its six seats to the prime minister.

“I am confident that all of our nominees will be accepted by the prime minister,” said Masing who is now on official visit to China and Hong Kong.

Masing has said on Feb 21 that Lubok Antu and Selangau constituencies would see new faces representing PRS in the coming general election.

He added the party did not receive recommendations from the respective assemblymen in the two parliamentary constituencies for the incumbents to defend their seats when the deadline closed end of last year, thus the party had no choice but to nominate two new faces.

The incumbent for Lubok Antu is Datuk William Nyallau while Datuk Joseph Entulu, who is PRS deputy president, is the incumbent for Selangau.

Four other PRS MPs have been informed that they would be re-nominated to contest in this election, said Masing. PRS’ other seats are Hulu Rajang, Julau, Kanowit and Sri Aman. PRS is one of state BN component parties. Attempts to get reactions from other BN top leaders failed.

The New Straits Times yesterday reported that the announcement of BN candidates on April 2, which sources said would be made at Putra World Trade Centre, would be attended by leaders of all 13 BN component parties.

Letters of appointment would be given by Najib to the candidates contesting the 222 parliamentary seats, the first ceremony of its kind.

In GE13, Najib presented the appointment letters to component party leaders five days before nomination day. It is understood that the ceremony to present the appointment letters to all candidates is to boost the BN spirit ahead of GE14.

The announcement on April 2 takes place five days before BN is expected to launch its manifesto at Stadium Putra in Bukit Jalil on April 7.