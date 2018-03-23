Miri branch raising funds for national-level diabetes camp

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Diabetes Malaysia Miri branch will organise three events in July to raise funds for hosting the national-level diabetes camp in August this year.

The branch chairperson Ting Chiew Moi said the activities – two charity events and a conference, were part of their on-going efforts to create greater public awareness on diabetes. She said the two charity events-Golden Melody Singing competition and a fundraising dinner will be held on July 13 and 14 respectively at the Bintang Megamall and Meritz Hotel.

The singing contest is open to all aged 36 and above and is divided into men and women categories – offering cash prize for each category – RM200 for champion, RM120 (second place) and RM80 for third place winner.

“On top of that the overall champion will receive cash prize of RM800 ringgit and will perform during the dinner on July 14, alongside two singing sensation and recording artistes,Stepen Seah Gua Wen from Malaysia and Taiwanese Michelle Hsieh Cai Yun.

Entry fee for the contest is RM80 and all forty contestants (20 men and 20 women) are entitled to attend the charity dinner,” said Ting at a news conference yesterday.

Also present were Meritz Hotel and Bintang Megamall general manager John Teo and other organising committee members.

Meanwhile tickets for the dinner are priced at RM100 and RM200 each.

“We urge the people to support these charity events so that we can raise at least RM40,000 to organise the proposed diabetes camp in August, as one of our efforts to create greater awareness of the disease,” stressed Ting

Entries for the singing competition close on May 31 while the dinner tickets are being sold until June 15. Tickets and further details are obtainable from her at 012-8763980 and Teo Kee Hoe (secretary) at 016-8886365.

Meanwhile the 1st Borneo Diabetes Conference will be held from July 13 – 15 at Meritz Hotel.

It is organised jointly by the association, Miri Hospital, Divisional Health Office and Malaysian Medical Association and is open to health practitioners including those from neighbouring Brunei, Indonesia apart from Malaysia.

“We are expecting 200 people comprising mostly health personnel at this conference where national and international experts in the field will present talks.