MMC reinstates discount schemes for parking offences

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) reinstated its discount schemes for parking offences starting April 1 this year.

Miri mayor Adam Yii announced this good news after chaired the monthly full council meeting for the month of March at MCC’s chamber meeting room today.

Yii said the decision was made after received consent from Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

The discount schemes, which were introduced by MCC, had encouraged the motorists to make early payment within 14 days starting from the date of the issuance of the parking compound.

During a full council meeting in December last year, he pointed that the MCC was forced to cease all its discount schemes for parking offences starting early this year.

The cessation of the discount schemes was in line with the directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing on June 28 last year.