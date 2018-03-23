Najib’s whitewater rafting pledge

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KIULU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has pledged to go whitewater rafting in Kiulu if the Barisan Nasional made a clean sweep of all four seats in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency in the impending 14 th General Election.

The four seats are Tuaran parliamentary seat and Kiulu, Sulaman and Tamparuli state seats.

Barisan holds the Tuaran, Kiulu and Sulaman seats, but lost Tamparuli to Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing who contested under the PKR ticket in 2013.

Speaking during his official site visit to the RM288 million Telipok-Randagong road project site yesterday, Najib said, “I am very fascinated with the idea of rafting as a leisure activity. Thus, I would like to make a special offer for you (the people of Tuaran). If you want me to come back here to go rafting, I want you to support (Barisan Nasional) in the Tuaran parliamentary seat as well as its three state seats (Kiulu, Tamparuli and Sulaman) in the next election.

“If you accept (this request), I will come back here,¨ Najib said to loud cheers from the crowd.

The proposed 60 km road will connect Jalan Telipok with Pekan Kiulu, Pukak, Pahu, Lokos, Toboh and Randagong.

Najib said the project was 20 per cent ahead of schedule.

Initially, the project was expected to be 45 per cent completed by the start of 2018, but instead, it went smoother than expected as 65 per cent of the construction work had now been completed, way ahead of time.

In line with this, Najib applauded the state Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractors.

“It will not take long for Kiulu to further develop. We have seen that this district has tremendous potential. The state government’s move to give emphasis on Kiulu’s rural tourism is very apt indeed.

“If before this, there were 53,000 tourists coming in to Kiulu on a yearly basis, I am confident that that figure can increase up 100,000, per year,¨ Najib added.

He said if Kiulu’s tourism industry continued to grow, the people of Kiulu would be able to gain more income.

“I care deeply for the people of Sabah. For example (under my tenure), seven ministers from Sabah were appointed, something that has never been done before.

“None of the prime ministers have visited Sabah as frequent as I have. I think, for the past eight years (of my tenure), I have visited Sabah more times than someone who had been a Prime Minister for 22 years,” Najib said, a statement which appears to be a swipe at former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohammad.

Najib said he had always emphasized on rural developments in Sabah.

He disclosed that the said project was initially introduced back in the Seventh Malaysia Plan, which took place between 1986 and 1990.

“During that time, that person (Mahathir) was the Prime Minister. Today, he is trying to offer himself to return as a Prime Minister. He has never once cared for the people of Tuaran and Kiulu.

“The people have waited for a very long time. The road was only approved after I became the Prime Minister,” Najib said.

He further disclosed that he had recently approved a RM2.2 million allocation for a surau and mosques in Tuaran as well as a RM2.5 million allocation for St John’s Church in Tuaran.

He had also responded to the request of Tuaran member of parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau to the federal government to refurbish Tamparuli Road, which stretches as far as 22 kilometres.

“We will implement the project in the next term. We will also look into the perimeter grant service in Tuaran,” he said, adding that he would discuss all the relevant issues with Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman.

Najib also reiterated his promise to restore the rights of Sabah as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He also dismissed claims by certain quarters that the country was bankrupt, saying if that was true the government would be unable to implement multi-billion ringgit mega projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah.

“Can a bankrupt country build the RM18-billion Pan Borneo Highway from Sindumin, Sipitang, to Tawau, a distance of 1,200 kilometres without toll collection?” he asked.