Officer faces 33 graft, fake quotation charges

KOTA KINABALU: A National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) officer was charged at the Sessions Court here yesterday with 33 counts of using his position for gratification and falsifying quotation documents involving RM163,437.

Mohd Syamsul Jikan denied all the charges before Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Manat after the charges were read to him yesterday.

On the first to 30th counts, the 41-year-old accused, who is a Grade S22 officer, is charged with using his position as the storekeeper at Cure and Care Rehabilitation Center (CCRC) in Papar for gratification by making his own company as the supplier of various items, such as office stationery, clothes, cooking gas and tent rental service, among others, for CCRC.

He was alleged to have submitted quotations of Syarikat Emmy Stationery owned by him and that the company was chosen as a supplier of the various items for CCRC.

The alleged offences took place at the CCRC office in Jalan Papar- Beaufort, Papar between January and October 2015.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

On the 31st to 33rd counts, Mohd Syamsul was accused of dishonestly using fake quotations as genuine at the same place and time.

The alleged offences under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Code carry a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Rozanna Abd Hadi from MACC objected to bail as the case involved serious and non-bailable offences.

However, if bail is permitted by the court, Rozanna requested for the court to take into account the 33 charges, seriousness of the offences and amount of money amounting to RM163,437 involved.

Therefore, she offered RM25,000 bail for all the charges in two local sureties and for his international passport to be impounded by the court as well as to report himself to the MACC office once in two months.

Meanwhile, Mohd Syamsul, who was not represented, prayed for a lenient bail on the grounds that he has a mother, wife and six children to support and that he has no international passport.

He said that one of his children is suspected to have Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and needed treatment.

The court fixed April 25 this year for case management and released Mohd Syamsul on bail of RM50,000 with RM25,000 to be deposited in two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

Mohd Syamsul was also ordered to surrender his passport, if any, and report himself to the MACC office once in two months.