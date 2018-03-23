Packed schedule for Chief Minister this weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to declare open Kembara Pemuda N8 Satok 2018, set to take place in Lundu this Sunday.

The event is jointly organised by N8 Satok Youth and N3 Tanjong Datu Youth movements.

The invitation was announced during a courtesy call conducted by members of the organising committee – led by Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu – on Abang Johari yesterday.

The chief minister also received a specially-designed shirt, complete with his name embroidered on it, from the delegates. Satok Youth Tour 2018 programme chairman Dzamaluddin Zainuddin and N3 Tanjung Dato Youth chief Azizul Adenan were among members of the delegation.

Earlier, Abang Johari received a visit from state Information Department director Abang Sardon Abang Hashim.

The purpose of this courtesy call was to invite the chief minister to the ‘United We Stand – Harmony Night’ programme that would take place at Sentosa Square here this Saturday.