PDP Youth backs early announcement of candidates

MIRI: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth fully supports the move to make early announcement of BN candidates for the coming 14th general election (GE14), saying this can mitigate damage or sabotage by disappointed aspirants who are not nominated.

Its leader Robert Ayu said PDP agreed with the stand of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on naming and announcing the candidates earlier.

“In fact, the earlier the better,” he told The Borneo Post.

Robert said there were instances during the last state election when some lobbyists who were not selected sabotaged or refused to assist the candidates, with a few going up against the nominated ones.

He recalled that during that state election, there was a tussle between the then SPDP (now PDP) and its splinter group Teras, which claimed to be BN-friendly, over seat allocations, which ended up with three Teras members picked as direct BN candidates and announcements on candidates for Marudi and Tasik Biru seats were made at the last minute.

He said this had caused dissatisfaction among members and supporters of both parties.

He also referred to the recent happenings such as in Saratok where the incumbent Tan Sri William Mawan had indicated he would want to defend the seat which traditionally belonged to PDP.

The same case was happening in Baram, he added, where supporters of former Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri were pushing for him to stand in the constituency which is held by PDP’s Anyi Ngau, who is tipped to defend the seat.

Ahmad Zahid on March 19 announced that candidates for the coming general election would be announced earlier than usual to prevent internal sabotage, saying this would give time to appease disgruntled party members who do not get fielded in the election.

In previous elections, BN even presented appointment letters to its candidates a night before the nomination day.