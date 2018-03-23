Sapura Energy’s unit commences production at Sarawak gas field

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Sapura Energy Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Sapura Exploration and Production (Sarawak) Inc (Sapura E&P), has commenced production at the B15 gas field in Bintulu, Sarawak.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Sapura Energy said the B15 gas field development is a maiden gas development project for Sapura E&P and the first gas milestone was achieved within two years of the sanction of its field development plan.

“The development comprises a processing platform with a 35-kilometre evacuation pipeline tied into the existing B11 infrastructure for onwards transmission into the Malaysia Liquefied Natural Gas complex at Bintulu, Sarawak,” it said.

The B15 field was discovered in December 2010 and is located within the SK310 production sharing contract (PSC) area at offshore Sarawak. Sapura Energy said the production of gas was expected to contribute positively towards the earnings of the group for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2019 and the financial periods thereafter.

Sapura E&P is the operator of the SK310 PSC with a 30 per cent participating interest and partners Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd at 40 per cent, and Mitsubishi Corporation’s unit, Diamond Energy Sarawak Sdn Bhd at 30 per cent. — Bernama