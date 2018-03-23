School gardener sentenced to 80 years’ jail, 18 strokes for rape of disabled girl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A Bau primary school gardener was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison and 18 whippings by the Sessions Court here today for raping a disabled girl and also exploiting her and her male classmate to be involved in sexual acts.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad imposed the sentences to Motis Juwel, 56, who pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced to 15 years’ jail and three whippings for each of the four rape charges committed on the now 14-year-old victim.

For the other two charges of forcing the victim and her male classmate to be involved in sexual intercourse, he was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and three whippings for each charge.

All the custodial sentences were ordered to run consecutively from today.

He committed all offences in a store room at the primary school in January, February and early this month, as well as one that was committed in May 2016.

DPP Haresh Prakash prosecuted.